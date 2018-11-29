Loan program aims to help small buisnesses

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
The Economic Development Administration wants to terminate one of the loan programs for small businesses to make sure owners are getting full support.
Previously there were two capital access programs that gave loans to small business.
City commissioners approved the removal of one of the loan programs as they were under performing and for administrative convenience.
The existing program will provide funding for gap financing, and small business improvement.
It is important because we are a community of small businesses so those small business owners need to be able to have a means by which they can get funding that they many not be able to get at a traditional bank," said Phyllis Brown, the Deputy Director of Economic Development.
The program will be terminated by the end of this year.
