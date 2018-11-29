Dry and warmer today

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - You’ll need to bundle up once again this morning. Lows will dip into the low to mid 30s. We’ll rebound nicely into the low 60s today with plenty of sun.
Not as cold overnight with lows only dropping into the mid 40s.
Another dry day is headed our way for Friday under mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out near 70°.
Rain chances increase overnight with showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday. Most of our area is under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Saturday. The main threat is damaging winds. A few tornadoes are also possible. Rain could be heavy at times during the afternoon.
Our rain chances continue through Tuesday with 2 to 4 inches of rain likely over this time period.
Highs dip back into the mid 50s by next Wednesday.
