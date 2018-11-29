Dougherty Co. School System mourns loss of student killed in mobile home fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Dougherty County School Board started its monthly meeting with a moment of silence. It was to remember the victims that lost their lives Monday night in a mobile home fire and to honor the life of Morning Side Elementary Student, Draya Wilson, who many loved and teachers said was a precious child.
“We all are feeling this, and it is tough, but together we are going to get through this,” said Dougherty County Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
The Dougherty County School System is mourning the loss of one of its own, first grader Draya Wilson.
Dyer said this is an absolute heartbreak for the entire school district.
“We understand it is a tragic incident and that we are going to try and work together to get through this," said Dyer.
Dyer said the school district is now in the process of trying to help the family in this time of need.
“We are going to support the family, they do have some needs. We have been in contact with the mother and other family members, so we are going to assist as much as we can," said Dyer.
Dyer said that if anyone wants to help the family, they are asked to call DCSS and ask to speak to the DCSS public information officer.
“We will be glad to put you in contact with the people and if you can’t do anything else, just keep the family in your thoughts and prayers like we will be doing in the next several weeks and months," said Dyer.
Dyer said that unfortunately, this is not the first time they have dealt with losing a child in the district.
“And it never gets easy. It is always difficult when you lose someone, especially a child. That’s just not the natural order of things. It is tough on our teachers and our students," explained Dyer.
