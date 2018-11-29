1 dead after car wreck in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police said one man is dead after an overnight accident.
It happened in the 2200 block of Newton Road around 1 a.m. Officials believe the man was driving south on Slappey when he struck an embankment and then a tree.
Albany Police had to shut down the area of Newton Road and South Slappey due to the wreck. The scene has since been cleared.
At this time there are no other fatalities or injuries reported. We’re still working to get more information.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.