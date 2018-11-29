Community leaders hope to end violence by bringing NFL, NBA players in to mentor gang members

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Several community leaders said it’s going to take a village to step up and cut crime and gang violence at its core.
Men are planning to bridge the gap between the community and gang members, using professional athletes.
It’s getting out of hand, that’s what the group of leaders said about the recent violence in our area.
They said it’s going to take everyone, including you, to bring change.
“We need mentors, we need men to step up to the plate and to step into the lives of these young men,” said Pastor Lawrence Knighton, a community leader.
Knighton said that’s what it will take for the killings, crimes and gang violence to diminish in Albany.
“I think one of the issues that we really have to deal with is how do we get these kids to the table to talk about what they’re needing,” said Knighton.
The lack of family structure is what he believes is pushing kids to find love in gangs, and Bert Bacon, a YMCA after-school program director, agrees.
“With this time right now, it is getting out of hand. I don’t think we have enough hands on our kids anymore,” said Bacon.
That’s why these men will hold a dinner on Dec. 16 to connect current gang members and drug dealers with mentors, NFL, and NBA players to get them on the right road.
“Everybody talking about stop the violence. Everybody is talking about all the things they have going on, but nobody is bringing the kids to the table. So most times only thing we’re doing is just rallying off ideas,” explained Knighton.
So this experience will teach kids how to find jobs and every child will leave with a mentor.
However, Knighton said the positive mentors in this community need to step up in order to end violence at its core.
“How do we expect to get kids off the streets, out of gangs, when they don’t have any alternatives?” said Knighton.
These men hope their event and every person in the community can be the change they are longing to see.
“We can’t continue to sit back and think they’re going to come to us, we got to meet them where they are,” said Bacon.
The group said they are still working to lock in the time and location of the dinner. However, they said people can expect NFL and NBA players at this event, and their names will be announced at a later time.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.