City approves airport passenger bridge

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
City commissioners approved the construction of a passenger bridge at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.
We are told this will be a huge step for the advancement of the airport.
The Transportation director said they will award the contract to Keller Construction, so they can begin the work at the first next year.
He tells us this will help keep passengers out of the elements as well as improve their safety.
I’m sure it did impact peoples decisions to fly in and out of Albany because we didn’t have a passenger boarding bridge so again this is a feature that will help them a lot," said David Hamilton, the Transportation Director.
With this city commissioners hope to improve the overall experience for passengers traveling to and from Albany.
The project expects to be finished in June.
