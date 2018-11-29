‘Child of the Dream’ competition aims to improve community through art

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One small business in Albany wants to help guide the city’s youth in the right direction by exposing them to the arts.
The Renaissance Cafe houses the 34 pieces of art that were submitted by middle and high school students in Albany, and were judged Wednesday to be a part of the Child of The Dream competition.
Those pieces will be awarded for first through third place and a rising star award.
The competition aims to find ways to improve the community through art while providing another outlet for the youth.
“What we are trying to do to is with everything that is going on with the community that sometimes appears to be negative that we can find positive out of it. This year’s theme is actually called speak up and speak out so we always try to do a theme that gets the kids to think,” said Femi Anderson, the Executive Director of the Renaissance Cafe.
Two of the judges are art students at Albany state university, and one of them is a local artist.
Quadre Curry, one of the judges, said it’ll be hard picking a winner, but this competition means more than winning an award.
“It’s important and it teaches that there is something else you can put your focus on. You don’t have to be a product of your environment, it never has to be that way,” said Curry.
You can see the pieces at the Albany Mall, the Civil Rights Institute, Thronateeska Heritage Center, and at the Renaissance Cafe.
The ceremony will be Wednesday December 5.
