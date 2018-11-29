Bo Dukes’ supervised release revoked in federal conspiracy case

MACON, GA (WALB) - A judge has ordered Bo Dukes back to federal prison after his 2013 guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to steal government property.
Dukes pleaded guilty to conspiracy in October 2013 and was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison. He was released from prison on supervised release in October 2015.
On Wednesday, Federal Judge Marc Treadwell in Macon revoked Dukes' supervised release.
Prosecutors said that’s because Dukes didn’t fulfill his requirements for that supervised release.
Following his guilty plea for conspiracy, a judge ordered Dukes to pay more than $130,000 in restitution. In March 2017, Dukes was also ordered to do 40 hours of community service.
In October, Dukes' probation officer filed a petition with the court, stating Dukes hadn’t completed his community service and had only made sporadic restitution payments.
Dukes' attorney argued Dukes couldn’t do the 40 hours of community service or make payments, because they believed it wasn’t safe for Dukes. They cited threats made against him related to the Tara Grinstead case.
However, federal prosecutors argued that Dukes had plenty of time to do the community service before his name came up in the Grinstead investigation.
Judge Treadwell agreed with prosecutors and revoked Dukes' supervised release.
“When a defendant is ordered by the court to pay restitution or perform community service, it simply must be completed. Today’s revocation is a reminder that defendants will face serious consequences if they fail to comply with Court imposed obligations,” said Charles Peeler, United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Dukes will go back to federal prison, but it is unclear for how long.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.