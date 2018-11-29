Batter up: Dougherty Co. middle schools almost ready to play ball

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System is excited that it is close to finishing the middle school baseball fields.
Officials announced on Wednesday that the fields will be finished by February.
Construction started the Monday after Hurricane Michael.
Bob Fowler, the DCSS facilities services director, said that the dirt is being hauled in to be placed on the fields.
Fowler said he is excited that students will now have the opportunity to play middle school baseball before heading into high school baseball.
“Now that each middle school feeds directly into a high school then the high school coaches can work with the middle school coaches to coach the kids, so they are trained from middle school all the way through high school in baseball," said Fowler.
The school district sent a survey to the students to see how many would be interested in playing on the new middle school teams and Fowler said they had a ton of students who said yes.
