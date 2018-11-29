APD: How to protect yourself when you’re out at night

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With the recent tragedies in Albany, Police Chief Michael Persley wanted to send an important reminder to those who may be out at night.
Persley said you should be aware of your surroundings anytime you’re outdoors. He said safety should always be on your mind, no matter if you’re out getting gas, shopping, making bank runs or running any errands.
Chief Persley said everyone needs to be familiar with the area that you are in or going into. He encourages everyone to keep their eyes and ears open at all times after dusk and to report suspicious acts when you see them.
“If you have had issues, such as you’ve made a delivery there before but didn’t feel quite right, those are things you can compile that information and report it to us to say you saw some suspicious people and that’s just something you need to be on the lookout,” said Chief Persley.
Persley also wants to remind everyone that they can escort business owners, homeowners or people that are suspicious of the area they are in.
If you are in need of the service, you can call APD.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.