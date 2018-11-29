Albany, Sylvester Christmas parades rescheduled

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Christmas parade has been rescheduled.
Lori Farkas, parade organizer, said the parade will be rescheduled because of possible inclement weather.
The parade has been moved to Dec. 8.
The parade will be at 6 p.m.
The City of Sylvester has also postponed its Christmas parade due to weather.
Thursday night the city posted on its Facebook page that the Christmas celebration and movie has been canceled.
The parade is now scheduled for Thursday, December 6 at 6 p.m., but other activities have been canceled.
While Albany and Sylvester have postponed their parades, others have canceled theirs. For a list of canceled parades in Southwest Georgia, click here.
