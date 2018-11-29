Albany, Sylvester Christmas parades rescheduled

Albany, Sylvester Christmas parades rescheduled
Pictures of the parade in the past. (Source: WALB)
By Jordan Barela | November 29, 2018 at 5:32 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 9:19 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Christmas parade has been rescheduled.

Lori Farkas, parade organizer, said the parade will be rescheduled because of possible inclement weather.

The parade has been moved to Dec. 8.

The parade will be at 6 p.m.

The City of Sylvester has also postponed its Christmas parade due to weather.

Thursday night the city posted on its Facebook page that the Christmas celebration and movie has been canceled.

The parade is now scheduled for Thursday, December 6 at 6 p.m., but other activities have been canceled.

Due to bad weather, The City of Sylvester’s Christmas celebration, parade and movie has been canceled. We plan to...

Posted by Sylvester Main Street on Thursday, November 29, 2018

While Albany and Sylvester have postponed their parades, others have canceled theirs. For a list of canceled parades in Southwest Georgia, click here.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.