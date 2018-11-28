What’s airing on WALB in December?

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - From Christmas classics such as A Charlie Brown Christmas and How the Grinch Stole Christmas to football, golf, and soccer, there’s something for everyone to watch this December on WALB NBC and ABC!
ABC
12/2 – Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special 10-11 p.m.
12/6 – Prep & Landing 8-8:30 p.m.
12/6 – Prep & Landing 8:30-9 p.m.
12/7 – Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special 9-10 p.m.
12/10 – CMA Country Christmas 8-10 p.m.
12/13 – Prep & Landing 8-8:30 p.m.
12/13 – Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice 8:30-9 p.m.
12/16 – The Sound of Music 7-11 p.m.
12/19 – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure 8-8:30 p.m.
12/19 – Shrek the Halls 8:30-9 p.m.
12/20 – A Charlie Brown Christmas 8-9 p.m.
12/21 – I Want A Dog For Christmas Charlie Brown! 8-9 p.m.
12/22 – CMA Country Christmas 8-10 p.m.
12/23 – Prep & Landing 8-8:30 p.m.
12/23 – Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice 8:30-9 p.m.
12/27 – Happy New Year, Charlie Brown 8-9 p.m.
12/27 – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year 9-10 p.m.
NBC
12/4 – SNL Christmas 9-11 p.m.
12/10 – Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night 10-11 p.m.
12/11 – Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas Special 9-10 p.m.
12/12 – A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy 10-11 p.m.
12/13 – SNL Christmas 9-11 p.m.
12/17 – AGT Holiday 10-11 p.m.
12/24 – It’s A Wonderful Life 8-11 p.m.
12/24 – Christmas Eve Mass 11:34:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.
12/25 – Christmas Liturgical 5-6 a.m.
12/25 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas 8-8:30 p.m.
12/25 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas 8:30-11 p.m.
ABC
12/1 – Big 12 Championship Game 12-3:30 p.m.
12/1 – AAC Championship Game 3:30-7 p.m.
12/1 – ACC Championship Game 8-11:30 p.m.
12/15 – Celebration Bowl 12-3:30 p.m.
12/15 – Las Vegas Bowl 3:30-7 p.m.
12/29 – Belk Bowl 12-3:30 p.m.
NBC
12/2 – NFL: Chargers @ Pittsburgh 8:15-11:30 p.m.
12/9 – NFL: LA Rams @ Chicago 8:15-11:30 p.m.
12/23 – NFL: Kansas City @ Seattle 8:15-11 p.m.
12/30 – NFL: TBD 8:15-11 p.m.
ABC
12/25 – NBA: Oklahoma City @ Houston 2:30-5:30 p.m.
12/25 – NBA: Philadelphia @ Boston 5:30-8 p.m.
12/25 – NBA: LA Lakers @ Golden State 8-10:30 p.m.
NBC
12/1 – Premier League Soccer 12:30-2:30 p.m.
12/8 – Premier League Soccer 12:30-2:30 p.m.
12/15 – Premier League Soccer 12:30-2:30 p.m.
12/22 – Premier League Soccer 12:30-2:30 p.m.
NBC
12/1 – Golf: PGA World Challenge 2:30-5 p.m.
12/2 – Golf: PGA World Challenge 1-4 p.m.
12/8 – Golf: QBE Shootout 2:30-4:30 p.m.
12/9 – Golf: QBE Shootout 2-4 p.m.
12/15 – PNC Father/Son Challenge 3-6 p.m.
12/16 – PNC Father/Son Challenge 3-6 p.m.
ABC
12/17 – The Year in Memoriam 2018 10-11 p.m.
12/23 – The Year: 2018 9-11 p.m.
12/24 – Beauty and the Beast 8-10 p.m.
NBC
12/3 – Deal or No Deal 10-11 p.m.
12/19 – Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1 8-8:30 p.m.
12/19 – Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 2 8:30-9 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.