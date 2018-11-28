What’s airing on WALB in December?

What’s airing on WALB in December?
November 28, 2018 at 11:27 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 11:27 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - From Christmas classics such as A Charlie Brown Christmas and How the Grinch Stole Christmas to football, golf, and soccer, there’s something for everyone to watch this December on WALB NBC and ABC!

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

ABC

12/2 – Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special 10-11 p.m.

12/6 – Prep & Landing 8-8:30 p.m.

12/6 – Prep & Landing 8:30-9 p.m.

12/7 – Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special 9-10 p.m.

12/10 – CMA Country Christmas 8-10 p.m.

12/13 – Prep & Landing 8-8:30 p.m.

12/13 – Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice 8:30-9 p.m.

12/16 – The Sound of Music 7-11 p.m.

12/19 – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure 8-8:30 p.m.

12/19 – Shrek the Halls 8:30-9 p.m.

12/20 – A Charlie Brown Christmas 8-9 p.m.

12/21 – I Want A Dog For Christmas Charlie Brown! 8-9 p.m.

12/22 – CMA Country Christmas 8-10 p.m.

12/23 – Prep & Landing 8-8:30 p.m.

12/23 – Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice 8:30-9 p.m.

12/27 – Happy New Year, Charlie Brown 8-9 p.m.

12/27 – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year 9-10 p.m.

NBC

12/4 – SNL Christmas 9-11 p.m.

12/10 – Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night 10-11 p.m.

12/11 – Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas Special 9-10 p.m.

12/12 – A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy 10-11 p.m.

12/13 – SNL Christmas 9-11 p.m.

12/17 – AGT Holiday 10-11 p.m.

12/24 – It’s A Wonderful Life 8-11 p.m.

12/24 – Christmas Eve Mass 11:34:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

12/25 – Christmas Liturgical 5-6 a.m.

12/25 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas 8-8:30 p.m.

12/25 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas 8:30-11 p.m.

FOOTBALL

ABC

12/1 – Big 12 Championship Game 12-3:30 p.m.

12/1 – AAC Championship Game 3:30-7 p.m.

12/1 – ACC Championship Game 8-11:30 p.m.

12/15 – Celebration Bowl 12-3:30 p.m.

12/15 – Las Vegas Bowl 3:30-7 p.m.

12/29 – Belk Bowl 12-3:30 p.m.

NBC

12/2 – NFL: Chargers @ Pittsburgh 8:15-11:30 p.m.

12/9 – NFL: LA Rams @ Chicago 8:15-11:30 p.m.

12/23 – NFL: Kansas City @ Seattle 8:15-11 p.m.

12/30 – NFL: TBD 8:15-11 p.m.

BASKETBALL

ABC

12/25 – NBA: Oklahoma City @ Houston 2:30-5:30 p.m.

12/25 – NBA: Philadelphia @ Boston 5:30-8 p.m.

12/25 – NBA: LA Lakers @ Golden State 8-10:30 p.m.

SOCCER

NBC

12/1 – Premier League Soccer 12:30-2:30 p.m.

12/8 – Premier League Soccer 12:30-2:30 p.m.

12/15 – Premier League Soccer 12:30-2:30 p.m.

12/22 – Premier League Soccer 12:30-2:30 p.m.

GOLF

NBC

12/1 – Golf: PGA World Challenge 2:30-5 p.m.

12/2 – Golf: PGA World Challenge 1-4 p.m.

12/8 – Golf: QBE Shootout 2:30-4:30 p.m.

12/9 – Golf: QBE Shootout 2-4 p.m.

12/15 – PNC Father/Son Challenge 3-6 p.m.

12/16 – PNC Father/Son Challenge 3-6 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT

ABC

12/17 – The Year in Memoriam 2018 10-11 p.m.

12/23 – The Year: 2018 9-11 p.m.

12/24 – Beauty and the Beast 8-10 p.m.

NBC

12/3 – Deal or No Deal 10-11 p.m.

12/19 – Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1 8-8:30 p.m.

12/19 – Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 2 8:30-9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.