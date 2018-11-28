VSU gains momentum on getting students to the graduation stage

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Officials at Valdosta State University (VSU) are focused on getting students who walk on campus their freshman year to that graduation stage years later.
VSU has already began implementing parts of the Momentum Year program. This program is a part of Governor Nathan Deal’s Complete College Georgia effort to increase the number of students getting a degree.
The purpose of Momentum Year is to encourage students to start their college career with a very specific post-graduation goal in mind.
“What we’re trying to do is connect a student to that end sight. When you do that, when you’re going to class freshman year, sophomore year and junior year, we’re aligning experiences all the way around that purpose and that choice from the very beginning," said Rodney Carr, the vice president for student success.
The Momentum Year requires that students take certain classes and meet credit hour requirements during certain years.
Carr said that officials hope this initiative will give the students the momentum needed to get to graduation.
