VSU celebrates Giving Tuesday

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Students, faculty and staff at Valdosta State University (VSU) are currently benefiting from the $85,000 raised last year on Giving Tuesday.
It’s that time again and officials have been collecting donations for some time now for this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign.
“The philanthropic support that we receive helps us embrace the margins of excellence, to do the things that aren’t covered by tuition and our state appropriation," said John Crawford, the vice president for university advancement.
For Giving Tuesday, VSU set a goal to raise more than $100,000 this year.
“We feel like a gift to Valdosta State University is an investment in the lives of young people and that’s a pretty special thing to be a part of," said Crawford.
The school’s plan for the money is to support its students, especially by providing scholarships.
“We want to provide a vehicle for our donors to be able to give money to those things at Valdosta State University that they care about and ultimately that will have an impact on the lives of our students," explained Crawford.
And you can specify how you want your donation used.
They have been reaching out to their network with their Giving Tuesday social media and mail-in campaign.
“For example, a donor might earmark their donation for a student scholarship, or they might donate to one of our colleges, or they might donate to one of our athletic sports teams," said Crawford.
So, they are asking everyone to give whatever they can, for whatever cause speaks to them.
“Scholarships have helped me to be able to afford college. As a first-generation college student, it can be extraordinarily difficult to really navigate the complexity of really attending college. A big part of that is financial aid and the financial burden that college imposes," said VSU junior Jacob Bell.
Bell is a student on campus who said that he is grateful for the scholarships he has received.
“I think any student receiving a scholarship here at Valdosta State would be extraordinarily grateful to the alumni and friends of the university who give to us and make college more affordable, more of a possibility," said Bell.
Officials at VSU said that the money raised will count toward a five-year campaign to raise $53 million for campus-wide initiatives and students.
