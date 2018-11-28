Thomasville’s Remington Avenue gets new surface

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Motorists traveling Remington Avenue between West Jackson Street and Fletcher Street should be very careful, as construction crews grind down the existing pavement in preparation for resurfacing that starts Monday, December 3.
Crews will maintain two lanes of traffic through this area, motorists should expect delays and/or temporary lane closures during the milling operations.
The pavement grinding, or milling, is expected to be completed by noon on Friday, November 30, 2018. Until the road is resurfaced, this section of roadway will ride very rough.
“We understand the inconvenience to the traveling public, and try to avoid closing any section of roadway. However; in the interest of safety, both for the workers and the public, we need to close this block of Remington Avenue to get paving work completed,” says Wayne Newsome, City of Thomasville engineer.
Starting Monday, December 3, the entire block of Remington Avenue between West Jackson Street and Fletcher Street will be closed to allow for new asphalt pavement to be put down.
Traffic on Remington Avenue between West Jackson Street and Fletcher Street will be redirected and detours will be in place.
“Due to utility cuts and other construction in this block of Remington Avenue, it is necessary to resurface this section of the roadway," said Newsome. "Completion of this project will connect the Community Trail from the Ritz Amphitheater to Paradise Park. Our goal is to have construction completed prior to Victorian Christmas.”
If you have questions regarding this temporary road closure, please call the City of Thomasville at 229-227-3263.
For more information on the Community Trail, please visit the Current Projects section HERE: www.thomasville.org.
