Subfreezing temps bring the coldest night of the season

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Subfreezing temps and widespread frost are on tap across SWGA tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1AM-8AM as temperatures drop into the upper 20s low 30s. More sunshine with little warmth again Wednesday as highs reach low 50s.
Dry conditions prevail through the week as a warming trend gets underway. Not as cold Thursday through the weekend. Lows return to the 40s, 50s and even 60s while highs reach the 60s and 70s.
Along with the milder air, a more active weather pattern takes over as two storm systems bring the potential for flooding and severe weather. One system Saturday and another on Tuesday. Temperatures remain above average into early next week.
