Stakes are raised as rematch between Eagles and Gators takes place in Finals

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Every time the Terrell Academy Eagles have found themselves in the state finals with Bill Murdock at the main headset, it’s ended with the Eagles being crowned champions.
But the last time the Eagles were in the Finals, was back in 2009.
Bill Murdock and the Eagles obviously have a successful history in the state championship, going 2-0.
The Eagles have found themselves on a 5-game win streak after falling to the Gatewood School Gators, now they are seeking revenge.
The Gators and Eagles have found themselves in a winner take all position in Macon.
Coach Murdock knows how tough this team is and knows what’s at stake.
“Well they say it’s hard to beat a good team twice and I feel we’re a good team but Gatewood’s a good team and as good of a defense as we’ve played against this year," said Murdock. "We’re excited to get a chance to play them again.”
The Eagles and Gators square off in Macon at Mercer University at 5 P.M.
