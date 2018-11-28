SGMC accreditors return

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) in Valdosta is currently in the middle of a joint commission inspection that will determine the future of the hospital’s accreditation.
Earlier this year, its accreditation was called into question after a survey required the hospital make some changes.
Officials at SGMC said that the joint commission is visiting the hospital for a three-day visit to evaluate if it is eligible for re-accreditation.
Officials maintain that this visit is a standard inspection that is unrelated to its accreditation being called into question months ago.
Our partners at the Valdosta Daily Times spoke with the Hospital Authority Chairmen Sam Allen.
“We were due for a regular visit, so right now, they are here for normal business. They normally come every so often, anyway, and it’s my understanding this is one of those visits,” said Allen.
Allen also said that he is confident the hospital will be re-accredited after the inspection is complete.
A loss of accreditation by the hospital could lead to a variety of major changes and possible issues within the hospital.
According to the Valdosta Daily Times, it could cause crippling financial trouble that could lead to the hospital closing.
After the visit, the hospital should hear back within weeks.
