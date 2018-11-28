Salvation Army looking for ‘One Warm Coat’ for annual drive

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Salvation Army needs your gently used coats for its One Warm Coat Drive.
Central Monitoring is hosting the event.
All coats will make their way to the Albany Salvation Army for people in need.
The Albany Salvation Army said that if you or your family needs a coat this year, you can sign up at the Salvation Army.
Lt. Rebecca Sullivan said that making sure everyone stays warm this winter is so important.
“A child or person without a coat is cold, so we want to make sure that they are warm and make sure they get a coat,” said Sullivan.
If you want to donate a coat, you can take it to Central Monitoring or all of the Albany fire stations.
Families will get to shop for a new free coat at the Salvation Army on Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon.
