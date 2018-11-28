Sabres win 10th straight by beating Sharks 3-2 in OT

NOTES: After playing at Toronto on Wednesday, Sharks D Erik Karlsson will make his first return to Ottawa on Saturday since the Senators traded their former captain and two-time Norris Trophy winner to San Jose in September. ... Kane received mostly a warm welcome upon being introduced early in the first period in his first game in Buffalo since the Sabres traded him to San Jose in February. ... Sabres D Lawrence Pilut was a healthy scratch after being recalled from AHL Rochester earlier in the day. .... Sabres LW Conor Sheary missed his first game with an undisclosed injury, a day after leaving practice early.