Randolph Co. Sheriff wants this man

CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is violating the terms of his parole.
Officials want the public’s help in locating Demarcus Williams, who is 5′ 7”, and weighs 145 pounds.
Williams has active warrants for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender in Terrell and Randolph County.
His last known address is on North Webster Street in Cuthbert.
Williams moved to Cuthbert from Dawson, and failed to notify Randolph County and Terrell County prior to his moving.
If you know where Demarcus Williams is, please contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 229-732-2525.
Copyright 2018, WALB. All rights reserved