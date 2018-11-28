No, it’s not just you, it’s cold and so are your pets

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Temperatures dropped to the low 30s and upper 20s Tuesday night and the Lee County Animal Shelter said you should remember that if the weather is too cold outside for you, then it’s probably too cold for your pets.
The shelter recommends that you bring your pets inside, but if you can’t bring them in, you should make sure your pet has plenty of blankets.
Jackie Grigg, the Lee County Animal Shelter manager, said that it’s important to remember the danger that could come with putting a space heater outside by your pet.
“Do not put any space heaters outside for your dogs to get near, and really the heat lamps I do recommend but you really got to know what you are doing. Do not hang the heat lamp right at the dog house because whatever you got in the dog house to keep the animal warm will catch on fire," explained Grigg.
Grigg said that you should bring your pets inside when temperatures get below 30 degrees.
