Meter project will improve Albany’s infrastructure

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Crews have picked up more than 600,000 pounds of debris so far inside Albany city limits.
Now, city leaders are discussing the next steps they hope to take to prepare for any future storms.
Tuesday, city leaders said they’re shifting their sights on how to better prepare the city for what storms may come.
Reps from the Advanced Meters Infrastructure project presented a lease purchase agreement for more than $18 million at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting.
The company will replace the current water gas and light meters, and monitors street lights as well.
We are told this is a time consuming process so city leaders looked for ways to move forward with the project.
“The water, gas and light utility infrastructure is failing and part of what this does is replaces that infrastructure before it gets away from us,” said city manager Sharon Subadan.
“These meters will be able to take us to the exact location and exactly what’s happened immediately. Instead of businesses and homes going five days and eight days and ten days without power, it might be one day or three days and that makes a difference,” said city commissioner BJ Fletcher.
Subadan said she wants the board to consider having a special called meeting on this matter to help move it forward, before the next city commission meeting.
As far as debris pick up goes, the city is still working with the Army Corp of Engineers.
There is no date set for this meeting as of yet.
