MCLB accepting donations for Toys for Tots drive, time to register extended

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Christmas is less than one month away and the Marines with Toys for Tots want to make sure that no child goes without a Christmas gift.
The registration for Toys for Tots has extended until Dec. 6, and is located at the Albany Salvation Army from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Lt. Rebecca Sullivan said that the Salvation Army has already signed up 1,400 children this year and it is looking forward to signing even more up this year.
If you want to sign your child up, you can do that at the Salvation Army and you need to make sure you have the following documents:
- A driver’s license
- The child’s birth certificate
- A food stamp or a Medicaid card
- And proof of rent
U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Ellese Lawrence said that making sure every child has a gift under their tree this Christmas is so important.
“Since the poverty level is so high, I understand that there is 40 percent of children living below the poverty line. There is a very big need in this city and sometimes people don’t understand how much that toy brings joy to a child’s life, but it really does,” explained Lawrence.
If you want to drop off a gift, you can do that at the Marine Corps Logistics Base.
