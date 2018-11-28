Human societies respond to Terrell Co. puppy deaths

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - After Terrell County Animal Control said nine puppies were found dead in a plastic container, other humane societies in the area are speaking out about the importance of adopting animals going into the winter months.
In Worth County, the Best Friends Humane Society director said the need for adoption grows everyday but especially during the winter.
Providing heat is a challenge, but it’s important to keep them warm as the temperature drops.
The director said hearing of the incident in Terrell County, he wants to remind people it’s important to adopt and not shop, and that these animals come with a lifelong investment.
“If you have a neighbor, if you have somebody close by and you see a lot of dogs, you hear a lot of barking and you have different smells that you smell, don’t be afraid to reach out to your local humane society or local animal control or animal protection and just say ‘hey there are a lot of dogs over here, can you all go check on them,'” said Jody Yarbrough, the director of Best Friends.
There is a reward being offered for information about what happened with those puppies in Terrell County.
If you have any information, call (229) 995-4410.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.