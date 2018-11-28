Four displaced after Albany apartment fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Four people are displaced after an East Albany apartment caught on fire early Wednesday morning.
Albany Fire Department Battalion Chief Kelly Harcrow said someone at the Shadowood Apartments on Brierwood Avenue was cooking hot dogs on the stove and left the room when the stove caught on fire.
Firefighters got the call shortly before 12:45 a.m.
The family of two adults and one child who lived in the unit of where it caught fire is displaced.
One resident who lived beneath the family is also displaced from water damage.
Harcrow said no one was injured.
AFD firefighters are working to contact Red Cross to help them.
Harcrow said he wants to remind everyone that when they are cooking to not leave stove tops unattended.
