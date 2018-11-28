Family remember Kartavious Johnson, tells Mixon family to be strong

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The family of a murder victim spoke out for the first time after losing their loved one to gun violence.
“He didn’t bother nobody, nobody, period,” said Jalisa Hines, the murder victim’s cousin.
Hines never imagined that she would be the last person to see Kartavious Jones alive.
Jones was visiting her before he was reportedly found dead on Crawford Drive and Mitchell Avenue in October.
Hines had made plans to move in with her cousin.
“Before he left he was like, ‘Cousin, call me in the morning when you wake up, I’ll be down here.’ And I actually did call him when I got up," said Hines. "I thought he was probably still sleeping.”
The family said the 24-year-old was a father of two who was loved and respected.
Doris Hines, the Kartavious' mother, remembers him as a good child who never bothered anyone.
“Kartavious don’t do no gang banging," said Doris. "He came to my sister house and got him a cigarette and he didn’t make it back home.”
Another life was lost over the weekend when police say Alex Mixon was killed after being lured to a fake food delivery location.
With two victims in such a short time, Kartavious' family said the Mixons have to stay strong in the face of tragedy.
“It might be a little hard but it’s in God’s hands, let God handle it,” said Doris.
“Just really reminisce, reminisce, reminisce about the good times," said Jakierra Daniels, another family member. "Because it’s nothing you can do to get somebody back after they lose their life to something so senseless.”
Kartavious' mother said that one of his daughters is taking his death hard, but the family is doing what they can to celebrate their first holiday without him.
“He always going to be right there in my heart all the time," said Doris. "I still love Kartavious like he still here with me.”
Police arrested the suspects in Jones' death shortly after it happened. The family said now all there is left to do is try to move on and make sure that his death was not in vain.
