Family helps surrounding humane societies in honor of Albany homicide victim

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The family of Alex Mixon who was suddenly killed in Albany last weekend, wants people to keep his memory alive by donating to the Albany Humane Society and the Lee County Animal Shelter.
Alex Mixon’s family said he had a love for animals and in honor of him, they want people to help pets in need.
Donations have already pulled in, in honor of Alex at the Albany Humane Society.
Executive Director Jonathan Sizemore said that although they are grateful for the donations, their hearts are with the victim’s family.
“We definitely appreciate the family supporting us in this way. Alex was an animal lover and so we rely on these kind of donations. So it was really thoughtful of the family. We definitely appreciate them asking for donations in his honor,” said Sizemore.
Donations can be made through the Albany Humane Society’s or Lee County Animal Shelter’s website or on the Albany Humane Society’s or Lee County Animal Shelter’s Facebook pages.
