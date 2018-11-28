Don’t break the bank: Experts give budgeting tips for Christmas shoppers

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Don’t wait until the last minute to decide on what gifts you want to buy for your family, at least that’s one way financial experts said you can save money during the holidays.
Tim Bonner, the sales manager at the Strategic Wealth Group in Albany, said that most people lose money during impulse purchases or waiting until the last minute to decide what they’re getting for people.
Bonner said the best way to not overspend is to set a budget and stick to it.
One thing he said the Bonner family does is budget friendly family traditions like baking cookies and giving back to the city.
“Playing games, watching the Grinch on TV and drinking hot chocolate, all of those are really inexpensive,” said Bonner. “Another thing is volunteering, we all have to remember the reason for the season,” added Bonner.
Bonner said planning out those presents saves money, and that can lead to a stress-free holiday season.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.