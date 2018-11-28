Crisp Co. offers reward in search for wanted man

Crisp Co. Wanted Man
By Jordan Barela | November 27, 2018 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 4:21 PM

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that is believed to be armed and dangerous, and there’s a reward being offered for his arrest.

Demarcus “CHIP” Bell is wanted by law enforcement for parole violation with additional charges pending.

The suspect produced a weapon after he was approached by law enforcement and the incident late Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is looking for Demarcus Bell. (Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
Bell ran away after wrecking his car, officials said.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office posted on it’s Facebook page that there is now a $500 reward being offered for information that help leads to Bell’s arrest.

****$500 Reward**** ****PLEASE SHARE****

Posted by Crisp County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690, local law enforcement agency or 911.

