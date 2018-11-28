Crisp Co. offers reward in search for wanted man

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that is believed to be armed and dangerous, and there’s a reward being offered for his arrest.
Demarcus “CHIP” Bell is wanted by law enforcement for parole violation with additional charges pending.
The suspect produced a weapon after he was approached by law enforcement and the incident late Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.
Bell ran away after wrecking his car, officials said.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office posted on it’s Facebook page that there is now a $500 reward being offered for information that help leads to Bell’s arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690, local law enforcement agency or 911.
