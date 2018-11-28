Crisp Academy ready for first Finals appearance since 2003

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Terrell Academy won't be the only team representing South Georgia in Macon this Friday.
Crisp Academy will be joining them to see if they can find their first state championship since 2002.
It’s been a long and tough road for the Wildcats, but all their hard work is finally paying off.
It's the first time the Wildcats have made it to the finals since 2003.
The Wildcats won back to back state titles in 2002 and 2003, but hit a snag along the way.
Now second year head coach Price Jones is making a statement, he is bringing the Wildcats out of the shadows and back into the spotlight.
Jones knows it won’t be an easy game this Friday, but his boys except the challenge.
“Well obviously we’ve got to go up there and play well on all areas of the game," said Jones. "It’s going to be a new experience for our kids, playing on a turf field and a bigger stadium. We’ve just got to go up there and execute and not let the moment be too big for us.”
Crisp Academy and Flint River Academy face off at 2 P.M. for all the marbles at Mercer University.
