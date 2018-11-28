Cold weather could cause problems for pipes

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As nearly freezing temperatures cover our area Tuesday night, plumbers want folks to take precaution when it comes to protecting the pipes in your home.
Sizemore Brothers Plumbing reps said as long as the temperature doesn’t go below 32 degrees, the pipes should be able to hold out.
If it drops any lower not only are you at risk of your pipes freezing, but also damaged floors, pipes bursting, and the possibility of no water.
The president of the company said what is best to do to prepare your pipes for the cold.
“The safest way is to just drip your pipe. I would say that anywhere from 25 to 32, just drip your pipes and you should be o.k.,” said James Sizemore, the President of Sizemore Plumbing.
He also said that household insulation is the best way to cover pipes that are exposed to these chilly temperatures.
