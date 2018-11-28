Cold morning, chilly afternoon

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Freeze Warning continues for most of the area until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Mostly clear skies this morning with lows near 30°. We’ll warm up into the low 50s by the afternoon under sunny skies. Overnight, lows in the low 30s. About 10° warmer on Thursday with highs in the low 60s under sunny skies.
We’re all dry for most of the day Friday, then rain chances creep back in overnight into Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday. Rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances continue through next Tuesday.
