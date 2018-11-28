APD: Gang activity at a steady rate, violent crimes increasing

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Not every gang member in Albany is committing gang related crimes. That’s the message from Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit in response to those concerned that gang activity in the city may be on the rise.
Officials said they’re not really seeing an increase or decrease in gang activity, but they’re constantly identifying gang members and trying to get them off the streets. They said they’re constantly identifying gang members through a new statewide system.
From seeing flashing blue lights to caution tape in Albany, some residents said enough is enough though.
“So many innocent people are getting killed, people who are nice, who haven’t done anything to anybody,” said Dr. Serita Roquemore-King, a resident.
Roquemore-King is a retired Dougherty County educator who said she’s afraid some of the crimes in the city are from young gang members.
However, leaders with the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit said there hasn’t been an increase or decrease in gang activity, but rather more gang members are being publicly identified.
“We have seen them as early as 8 years old, up to late 40′s,” said Sgt. Rico Potts, with the APD Gang Unit.
Potts said that just because someone is in a gang does not mean the crime they commit is gang-related.
“It’s not against the law to be a gang member, it’s the crimes they commit that makes it illegal,” explained Potts.
Potts said if it will increase the popularity of a gang or benefit the gang, then they consider it a gang crime.
Sgt. Potts said it’s important for everyone to know they do take gang activity very seriously.
“We are constantly identifying gang members and putting them in the system. So we continue to do the same things that we’ve done since the unit started,” explained Potts.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Bureau if Investigation and the U.S. district attorney have all partnered with APD’s gang unit to help crack as many gang cases as possible.
The gang unit also has secret servicemen too.
“Our goal is to completely eradicate gangs in Albany, Georgia,” said Potts.
“Security departments stay on top of it. And people need to be very vigilant themselves,” said Dr. Roquemore-King.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said crime overall has gone down, but they are seeing an uptick in violent crimes and it’s a trend across the nation.
Persley said in the last four years, there’s been a decrease in smaller crimes.
However, they are seeing more violent crimes in the city with individuals using handguns and aggravated assault cases.
Persley said one part is because of a statute that was made. Because of the statute, aggravated assault, which was once a misdemeanor, is now a felony. He also said in recent crime reports, he was reporting on crimes that occurred before the recent homicides.
“Even though overall crime is decreasing, and if you look at the numbers that we do have over the last four years, you will see there is a decrease. However, even though there is an overall decrease, we do have an increase in our violent crimes that we’re starting to see,” said Persley.
Chief Persley said they are doing everything possible to combat all crimes. He said it’s important for everyone to report crimes as soon as they occur.
