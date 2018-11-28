AP source: Ga Tech's Paul Johnson retiring after 11 seasons

By PAUL NEWBERRY | November 28, 2018 at 2:47 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 3:53 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson is retiring.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the school had not made an official announcement.

The 61-year-old Johnson coached the Yellow Jackets for 11 seasons.

His decision to step down is a bit of a surprise. The Yellow Jackets bounced back from a 1-3 start to finish 7-5, winning four straight games before a season-ending 45-21 loss to No. 4 Georgia.

