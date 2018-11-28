Albany Utilities offers home weatherization tips

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - You may want to think twice before kicking your thermostat up a notch this winter.
Albany Utilities said that anything above a certain temperature costs more.
Robert Bishop Jr., an energy conservation auditor, gave tips on how to make sure your home is ready for the winter season.
Make sure all doors are weather stripped and secured tightly so that no lights can come through the doors.
You can also make sure all attic doors are closed, caulk all areas of the house, check on your plumbing and fix all nooks and crannies.
All of these things keep the heat inside the house so you don’t have to turn your thermostat up too high.
“When it comes to your utility bill in the winter, you want to have it set on 68 degrees. [I] just want the people to be reminded of every degree that you move your thermostat up or above 68, it’s gonna cost you five-percent more on your bill,” explained Bishop.
Auditors said you should cover all openings that lead to the outside.
Make sure all windows are closed and locked. Albany has a weatherization program that's funded by the utility company.
Workers can do a full audit of your home and see if it’s up to par. The program is income based and you have to be 62 or older to participate.
You can contact Albany Utilities to find out if you qualify for the program.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.