Albany gets special Christmas tree delivery

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Tuesday, the City of Albany Christmas Tree was delivered at the Government Center.
This year, the 40-foot tree will have all LED lights.
It is a tradition that the tree is lit on Dec. 1, which kicks off the 28th Albany Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade.
This year, the tree will be lit by the Marines with the Toys for Tots and a little boy who needs a heart transplant.
Lori Farkas, the parade coordinator, said that she looks forward to this event every year.
“It is a 40-foot red cedar and it is just a beautiful tree and it just signifies Christmas season beginning in Albany," said Farkas.
The Christmas tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. in front of the Albany Government Center on Saturday, followed by the Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade.
