Winter storm wallops Midwest, heads east

CHICAGO (CNN) - A major winter storm covering parts of the country like a fluffy, albeit frigid, blanket.
Sure, it looks nice, but if you're trying to get from point A to point B, it’s less than ideal.
Inclement weather forced more than 1,600 flights to be canceled Monday, according to Flightaware.com.
O'Hare International Airport in Chicago was hit especially hard, with more than 1,300 flights grounded.
"That was canceled, so that I had to hurry and find another flight. So I actually flew out of Reagan in DC. I found one last flight," Bobby Manousopolis said.
“Please check with your airline for flight status and for rebooking,” said Jamie Rhee, commissioner of the Chicago Aviation Dept.
Snowfall totals are expected to reach up to 16 inches in some parts of Iowa. The National Weather Service also said that 3 to 9 inches fell across northern Missouri on Sunday.
This storm is moving northeast, and more travel headaches are expected over the next few days.
As the storm moved through Monday, there were winter weather advisories, warnings and watches from Illinois through New York, affecting more than 18 million Americans, and this storm is also causing problems for travelers on the roads.
"They had to pull their plows off so they could not treat the roads," said Mike Miller, Illinois Department of Transportation highway maintenance supervisor.
But some stranded travelers are making the most of the situation.
“The hospitality in Flint is awesome. I have to say I’m very excited about the fun I had here, unfortunately bad memories of the storm, but I’ll laugh about it in the coming years,” Danny Meredith said.
