Which are the most charitable states in America?

To celebrate the most charitable states, Digital Third Coast.com analyzed Google search trends to determine which states give back the most.
They chose four popular search terms that indicate interest in donating time or money— “best charities to donate to,” “places to donate near me,” “volunteer opportunities near me,” and “what percentage of income should be donated to charity." The site then calculated search volume for those terms, per capita.
Most charitable states:
Massachusetts claimed the top spot, according to the analysis of Google search trends data. Not far behind were, Delaware, Michigan, New Hampshire and Virginia rounded out the top five most charitable states in the country.
Finishing out the top 10 were Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and Connecticut.

Looking at the top 10 list, it's not surprising that most of the states who give back were from the East Coast. Maryland, Vermont, Rhode Island and Maine came in at No. 11, 13, 17 and 20, respectively.
The Midwest makes an appearance with Minnesota and Ohio who came in at No. 12 and No. 16. The top 20 is rounded out by Washington at No. 14, Georgia at No. 15, Utah at No. 18 and Colorado at No. 19.
Least charitable states:
States from the South and Southwest were at the bottom of the list. Coming in at No. 50 is Louisiana, with New Mexico, Oklahoma, Montana and Arkansas making up the bottom five. Some other states who could stand to donate some spare change: Nevada, which ranked at No. 45 and was preceded by Alabama, Mississippi, Nebraska and Tennessee.
