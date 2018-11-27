VPD sets up mobile command unit

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) has put up their mobile command unit for another year.
The department began the unit operation for the holiday season.
VPD officials said this unit is placed to operate as a secondary station next to the holiday shopping festivities.
The unit provides citizens with a nearby, active police presence to deter crimes like robberies, car break-ins among others, according to the police department.
“Because of that increase commerce and increase traffic, thieves know that people are going to have their guard down. They know that people are going to be out shopping. They know that they are going to be away from their property and not protecting it. Thieves are going to take advantage of that," said Lt. Adam Bembry.
The department has set up the mobile command unit every year for more than five years.
The unit includes a variety of computer systems and equipment.
VPD officials said they are expecting the unit to be up at least until the new year.
