Vehicle pulled from Lake Chehaw

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany first responders went to the boat landing at Cromartie Beach Tuesday morning to investigate a report of a vehicle in the lake.
A citizen called 911 at 7:27 a.m. to report seeing a car in the water.
The Albany Fire Department’s water rescue squad put a boat in the water, and a roll-back truck was sent to the scene, along with a fire truck.
About 8 a.m., a cable was attached to the vehicle, and it was pulled to the ramp.
The vehicle is believed to be unoccupied, and we will update this story when police release more information.
