Trial date set for Ryan Duke in Grinstead case

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - The state’s case against the man accused of murdering Tara Grinstead may not be heard in Ocilla, but the judge isn’t conceding the point that it should be moved.
District Attorney Paul Bowden seemed to agree with the defense motion to move the trial out of Irwin County, citing pretrial publicity.
The judge, prosecutors and defense also discussed when the case will go to trial.
The trial will begin Monday, April 1, 2019. This will be a month-long trial, and also includes jury selection.
In a court hearing that resumed Monday afternoon, the motion to change the venue for the Ryan Duke trial resurfaced.
Judge Bill Reinhardt said he is glad the prosecutors agreed with the defense to move the trial out of Irwin County, however, he believes there is not enough evidence at this time as to why this should change.
Reinhardt said that he is not willing to grant the motion at this time, and needs more time to hear the motion again. He wants to have a conference call in mid-December. They will go over jury questionnaires, which should include the venue change issue.
Regarding the pending motions, the judge said he expects to publish his rulings for those motions this week.
Duke is represented by Cobb County attorneys Ashleigh and John Merchant.
They took over his case from the public defender’s office earlier this year.
Duke’s attorneys argued for a change of venue, stating that there is no way that Duke could get a fair trial in a county that is known nationwide for this high profile missing person’s case.
The defense presented 32 separate motions in the hearing, and Reinhardt presided.
Here are the motions being argued:
- Motion 8: to restrict use of the word murder. Defense attorneys are arguing that the language is inappropriate to use prior to jury’s decision. Judge Reinhardt will make this ruling within the next 24-48 hours.
- Motion 24: special demurrer - Duke is charged with malice murder (count 1), felony murder (count 2), aggravated assault (count 4) based on his involvement in Grinstead case.
- Motion 29: motion for order appointing investigator to assist the defense/ funds to hire private investigator. Defense says they need this in order to have a fair trial. The ruling is expected in 48 hours.
- Motion 32: requesting court not read indictment to jury prior to opening statement. The judge immediately denied this motion.
- Motion 33: motion for state to make full and fair opening and closing arguments and restrict final argument rebuttal. The ruling is expected in the next couple of days.
The defense said there is no proof Duke committed these crimes and the charges listed on the indictment does not show or describe how he assaulted Grinstead. Duke is said to have used his hands, however, failed to describe how he used his hands, Duke’s attorneys argued.
The ruling is expected in 24-48 hours.
One of the main motions on hold is the change in venue.
Reinhardt said more is needed from both sides on why the change should occur.
The defense also wants to restrict the use of the word “murder” during the trial.
They also argue the state has no proof Duke committed crimes he’s indicted for, such as malice and felony murder and aggravated assault.
Ashleigh Merchant said the state should describe how Duke used his hand during Grinstead’s murder which was all alleged in his indictment.
“There’s no aggravating aspect to this assault. What makes an assault to the hand a felony. What makes a simply assault with a hand, a felony aggravated assault," she said.
Duke was arrested in February 2017 in connection to Grinstead’s death.
Bo Dukes was also arrested and charged with helping Duke dispose of Grinstead’s body.
Both were former students of the Irwin County teacher who went missing in October 2005.
