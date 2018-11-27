Sproul: Programs in place to help prevent violent crimes among teens

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said the homicide that happened Saturday is an absolute tragedy.
“A senseless crime has taken place this weekend with the taking of someone’s life. Not only is that family broken up forever due to the death of a love one. The family members who had parties involved in this crime their families could be separated for years to come," Sproul said.
Sproul said there are many programs set up in the Dougherty County School system to prevent crimes like this from happening.
“We need to treat each other as they are our own, as you would want to be treated. Through our different programs which is seventeen different prevention programs or intervention programs that work with children that’s probably the main focus behind them all,” Sproul said.
There is no excuse for killing someone, Sproul said, no matter the age.
“Before you get involved with somebody, don’t just go with the crowd, don’t just run with the group because they look cool or act cool or what you think doing is right, check it out before you get involved," the sheriff said.
Sproul said he wants parents to know that they play the key role in their child’s life.
“Know where our children are at, know what they are participating in, know who they are hanging out with. Try to let them know right from wrong and what they may be doing. Those poor choices they may be making can lead to some difficult times down the road that they may not see right now," Sproul said.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.