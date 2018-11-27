Report: Shortage of Christmas trees this year

(CNN) - Higher prices and shorter supplies are two things no one wants to hear when it comes to Christmas.
It's a symbol of the Christmas season, but this year a noble fir may be hard to come by.
The Pacific Northwest Christmas Tree Association says there is a tree shortage across the country. The organization blames the Great Recession in 2008.
They say there was oversupply about 10 years ago, and growers planted fewer trees to save money. The effects of that are now being felt around the country.
The association warns shoppers can now expect fewer trees to pick from and higher prices for the trees they do find.
They say you could pay 10 percent more for a tree this year.
