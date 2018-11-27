One death confirmed in Albany mobile home park fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One death has been confirmed from an Albany mobile home park fire, according to officials.
More deaths are possible and the incident is still under investigation, officials said.
The fire occurred at Dunes Mobile Home Park. 1001 Dunes Avenue, Monday night.
Officials at the scene updated WALB on the course of the investigation.
“Unfortunately, this is going to last several hours,” said Sam Harris, Albany Fire Department investigator. “It’s going to be a long night.”
Currently, officials have determined four individuals were inside a trailer during the fire.
The child death task force is assisting in the investigation, officials said.
The first call about the fire came in at 7:17 p.m.
A trailer received “extensive damage” from the fire, Harris said.
Officials have not released the cause of the fire and are anticipating releasing more information Tuesday following the investigation.
