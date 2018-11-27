Notice a new look to our homepage?

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you go to walb.com, you may notice a new look.
As a station, we listened to your feedback and are testing out a new look to our website homepage.
Each article will feature a prominent photo that will give a visual of what the story is about.
Our content will extend all the way down the homepage. Sports content will have its own spot on the virtual field with this new look.
Read or watch WALB on the go?
The mobile view of the homepage will shift to a one column look and story photos will be at the forefront.
The new look will also have designated spots for national stories generated by our content hub in Atlanta.
We hope this look will give our viewers easier access and more friendly experience.
Let us know what you think of the new look by contacting the WALB digital team.
