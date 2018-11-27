Mueller says Paul Manafort violated plea agreement by lying to investigators

(CNN/RNN) – Prosecutors said Monday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort “breached” his plea agreement with the Justice Department by lying to the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.
Manafort was found guilty in August on felony counts of bank and tax fraud. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy against the U.S. and conspiracy to obstruct justice and started cooperating with Mueller’s Russia probe.
During his subsequent talks with Mueller’s team, Manafort lied “on a variety of subject matters,” prosecutors allege in a court filing signed by the prosecution and the defense team.
Both teams have now asked a judge to move forward on sentencing Manafort, who claimed in the filing that he didn’t lie.
"He believes he has provided truthful information and does not agree with the government's characterization or that he has breached the agreement," the filing states.
Mueller’s office said it will provide more details on the allegations at a later date.
