Wednesday: Mock Road railroad crossing repair

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia & Florida Railway (GFRR) will close Mock Road to through traffic on Wednesday, November 28th at 7:00 AM, so the railroad crossing can be improved.
The work is expected to be completed by Friday afternoon November 30th.
The crossing is located just north of Walter Brown Drive.
To ensure safety for the railroad work crews and expedite the implementation of the improvements, the entire roadway will be closed to traffic preventing all north-south travel on Mock Road in this area.
The railroad crossing improvement is the installing of concrete panels, which will enhance motorists driving experience with a smoother railroad crossing.
Drivers are advised to take detours while the work is underway.
