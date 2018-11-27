Lowndes Co. assistant superintendent honored

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Ken Overman is making sure the Lowndes County School system is spending wisely and he’s receiving awards for that and more.
As assistant superintendent of the school system, Overman was recognized twice during a conference for the Georgia Association of School Business Officials.
Overman said he was honored, but wants to keep the focus on the great work done jointly with his school system.
“Again, I go back to humbled and honored that we’re able to do what we do. With a lot of hard work, Lowndes County is where it is and where it needs to be. We’re very pleased with that," said Overman.
Overman received “The Financial Innovator” award and the "Outstanding Business Official Award.”
