Historical society apologizes for ‘dreaming of a white Dorchester’

BOSTON (WHDH/CNN) - A Massachusetts historical society is apologizing for a tone-deaf holiday card.
The card, promoting the Dorchester Historical Society, backfired with its message of, "We're dreaming of a white Dorchester" alongside a picture of a snow globe.
"Racist or not racist? It depends on how you understand it, how you take it,” said Kenny Okfor, a resident of Dorchester, a south Boston neighborhood that is more than 40 percent black.
The card prompted an immediate apology from the historical society.
"We are very truly sorry about our graphic for this event. This was an unfortunate oversight on our part and the event photograph has been removed from our social media,” the organization said. “We were simply changing the words to the classic Christmas carol and did not think it through properly.”
Still, many found it awkward.
"They should take more care about it, but they do whatever they want all the time,” said Gilberto Perez, another Dorchester resident.
The historical society followed up with another post that said they were “truly horrified as we never wanted to project that message.”
Resident Sheily Kelly said she would accept the organization’s explanation.
"I'll believe that's what they meant because I don't want to believe people around here are like that,” she said.
The Dorchester Historical Society has since changed the controversial greeting on their website to, "May your Dorchester days be merry and bright."
